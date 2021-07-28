Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Shares Down 1.3%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) was down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 30,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 50,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

