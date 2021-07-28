DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.25

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $1,800.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00040615 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00037318 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000821 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,539,192 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

