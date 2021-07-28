DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Trading Down 6%

DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG)’s share price dropped 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.00 and last traded at $63.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.81.

About DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG)

DBM Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel fabrication and erection contractor primarily in the United States. The company offers integrated steel construction services; and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems.

