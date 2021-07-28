Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,238,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 0.24% of News as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 155.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in News by 21.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.70. 41,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,478. News Co. has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -274.64 and a beta of 1.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

