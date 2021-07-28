Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 115.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Expedia Group worth $22,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,075,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,274,000 after purchasing an additional 421,251 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $21,481,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE stock traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $162.19. 41,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,054. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.18.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

