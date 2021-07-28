Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,824,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at about $19,858,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,401,000 after buying an additional 265,754 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,571,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 327,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 208,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Overstock.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,106,000 after acquiring an additional 150,368 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.14.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $26,066.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,655.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $520,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,994.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,528. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OSTK traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,894. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.