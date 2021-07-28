Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,928,650 Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,928,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,479,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,470,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,350,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

TME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

TME stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,257,256. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

