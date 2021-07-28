Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,389,590 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,389,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,730,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

NYSE:ZIM traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 45,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 7.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.36. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.