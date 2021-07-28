Davide Campari-Milano’s (DVDCF) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Davide Campari-Milano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. 5,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

