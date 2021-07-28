DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Short Interest Down 66.7% in July

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTRK traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 9,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 million, a PE ratio of -139.29 and a beta of 1.21. DATATRAK International has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries.

