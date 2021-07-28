DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Short Interest Down 66.7% in July

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DTRK traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 9,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 million, a PE ratio of -139.29 and a beta of 1.21. DATATRAK International has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
DATATRAK International Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.