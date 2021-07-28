Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) PT Raised to 134.00

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from 125.00 to 134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DNKEY has been the subject of several other reports. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from 132.00 to 135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $8.79 on Monday. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

