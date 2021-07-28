Dai (DAI) Market Cap Reaches $5.60 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.60 billion and approximately $464.49 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dai Profile

Dai is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,589,769,834 coins and its circulating supply is 5,589,769,345 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

