Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $19.01

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.01, but opened at $20.20. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 8,967 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, upped their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a PE ratio of -11.93.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $257.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $932,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth $772,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

