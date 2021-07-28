DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a research note issued on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.23%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush cut TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $20.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $667.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.55. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,467,000 after buying an additional 184,781 shares during the period. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $48,199,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,191,000 after buying an additional 271,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,133,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,146,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,754,000 after buying an additional 64,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

