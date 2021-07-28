D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. FIL Ltd increased its position in The Progressive by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after buying an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,157,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,341,000 after acquiring an additional 298,533 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,892 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive stock opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.84.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

