D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 39,137 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,137 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.37% of Hub Group worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Hub Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $244,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.01. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $74.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

