D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,000,345 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 6,331.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000,345 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Equitrans Midstream worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

NYSE ETRN opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.26. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

