D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 429.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 264,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 214,675 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PPL by 16.9% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 122,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.