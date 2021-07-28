D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,307 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.77% of Tutor Perini worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,055,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 26.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 86,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,106,576.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $690.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

