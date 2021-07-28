D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 36,428 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,428 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Penske Automotive Group worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,936,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 310,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 235,248 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,589,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 245,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 172,183 shares during the period. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $80.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.48. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.51%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823 in the last three months. 44.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.43.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.