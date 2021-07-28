Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 73.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 14,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 223,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $5,673,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $116.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.62. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $83.04 and a 52 week high of $133.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.99.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

