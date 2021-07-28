Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRIS. TheStreet lowered shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Curis stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $672.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Curis by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Curis by 655,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 32,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Curis by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 21,453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Curis by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

