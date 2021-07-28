Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 120,388 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 1,234.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,388 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Personalis were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Personalis by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Personalis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Personalis by 777.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.11. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.72 million, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist cut their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $25,047.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $62,531.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,810.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,712 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,634. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

