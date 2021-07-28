Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 2,499.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,890 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $63,035,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,128,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GoHealth by 25.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 894,810 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,509,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 127.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 649,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GOCO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.45.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $725,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,532.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 33.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOCO opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. GoHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -26.73.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.