Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 207,967 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,976,000 after acquiring an additional 463,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,707,000 after acquiring an additional 32,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,851,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,452,000 after acquiring an additional 81,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,218,000 after acquiring an additional 79,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.