Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 1,794.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,753 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.34% of Kopin worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Kopin by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kopin during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Kopin during the 1st quarter worth about $3,215,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Kopin by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $602.48 million, a PE ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 2.23. Kopin Co. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

