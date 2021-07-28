Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85,164 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 35,853 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,291,000 after purchasing an additional 415,032 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX opened at $74.54 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.