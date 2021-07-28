Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 76.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 411.2% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 87,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 70,559 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,893 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 103,137 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRUS. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

In other news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $531,196.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at $712,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

CRUS opened at $83.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.85.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

