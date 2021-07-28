CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 322.2% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CUBXF opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17. CubicFarm Systems has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.85.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on CubicFarm Systems from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

