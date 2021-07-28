CTS (NYSE:CTS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $480-500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $490.37 million.CTS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.900 EPS.

Shares of CTS stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.28. 488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.47. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.71.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $129.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

