CTS (NYSE:CTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CTS had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CTS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.71. CTS has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

