CSX Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

CSX has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. CSX has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 588,785 shares of company stock valued at $56,950,272 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

