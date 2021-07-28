CSI Compressco (CCLP) to Release Earnings on Friday

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.92 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 1,010.68% and a negative net margin of 23.90%. On average, analysts expect CSI Compressco to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $76.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -4.04%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Gill bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $106,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,612 shares in the company, valued at $152,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan W. Byers bought 31,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $57,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 490,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,080.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 126,130 shares of company stock worth $202,741. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSI Compressco stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of CSI Compressco worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.