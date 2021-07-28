CSG Systems International (CSGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect CSG Systems International to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. CSG Systems International has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.020-3.240 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.02-3.24 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $236.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. On average, analysts expect CSG Systems International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSGS shares. Sidoti lowered CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.