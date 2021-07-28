CryptoTask Trading Up 25.8% Over Last Week (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $598,511.28 and $86,813.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00036397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00103775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00125799 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,357.46 or 1.00135986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.86 or 0.00803635 BTC.

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,519,439 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

