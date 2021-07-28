Crust Shadow (CSM) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $12,274.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crust Shadow alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00048056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.89 or 0.00749709 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

Crust Shadow (CRYPTO:CSM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Shadow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Shadow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.