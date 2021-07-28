CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $7,603,083.52 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.35, for a total value of $1,577,450.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $1,249,500.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total value of $1,754,785.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total value of $1,173,325.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $257.84 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $272.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.03. The company has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.11 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

