Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of COIHY stock traded up $2.88 on Wednesday, hitting $57.98. 2,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.27. Croda International has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

