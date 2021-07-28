Critical Comparison: Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) & Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rackspace Technology and Qutoutiao, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 0 0 11 1 3.08 Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus price target of $27.95, suggesting a potential upside of 54.53%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Qutoutiao’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion 1.39 -$245.80 million $0.83 21.80 Qutoutiao $765.96 million 0.56 -$169.26 million N/A N/A

Qutoutiao has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rackspace Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Qutoutiao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -9.41% 14.18% 2.73% Qutoutiao -13.84% N/A -27.67%

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats Qutoutiao on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao, Inc. operates as an online platform for headlines. Its principal activity is to operate through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, and Quduopai. The Quduopai is a mobile application, which allows users to create, upload and view video content through mobile phones. The Qutoutiao focuses on humor, stories and other light entertainment content that delights and inspire. The company was founded by Eric Siliang Tan and Lei Li in June 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

