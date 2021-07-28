Critical Analysis: Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) vs. BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get BioHiTech Global alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BioHiTech Global and Gaotu Techedu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33

BioHiTech Global currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 189.86%. Gaotu Techedu has a consensus price target of $8.16, indicating a potential upside of 182.35%. Given BioHiTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than Gaotu Techedu.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BioHiTech Global has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.21, meaning that its share price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioHiTech Global and Gaotu Techedu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global $5.88 million 6.65 -$11.54 million ($0.62) -2.23 Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 0.67 -$213.47 million ($0.89) -3.25

BioHiTech Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaotu Techedu. Gaotu Techedu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioHiTech Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BioHiTech Global and Gaotu Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global -140.21% N/A -16.57% Gaotu Techedu -38.72% -96.40% -42.05%

Summary

BioHiTech Global beats Gaotu Techedu on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. In addition, it offers admission courses for admission tests, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and operates Weishi, an interactive learning platform on WeChat for instructors and students. The company was formerly known as GSX Techedu Inc. and changed its name to Gaotu Techedu Inc. in June 2021. Gaotu Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.