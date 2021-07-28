Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.01 EPS

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%.

Shares of NYSE CEQP traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.59. 653,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 3.60. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $33.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -657.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CEQP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

