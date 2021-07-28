Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 270.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cree were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cree by 16.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,652 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after buying an additional 36,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cree by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,958 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,619 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $32,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Cree by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,844 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Cree by 127.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,154 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after purchasing an additional 121,152 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.92.

Shares of CREE opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.28.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

