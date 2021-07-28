Credit Suisse AG Sells 712,493 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 712,493 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $855.74 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

