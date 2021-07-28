Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,194 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

VYGR opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.