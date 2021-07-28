Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 4,211 Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,211 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,441,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 65,952 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 34,475 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 94,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 821.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 31,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 32,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,813.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary L. Whitlock purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of EVA opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $56.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $241.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Enviva Partners Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.