Credit Suisse AG Has $223,000 Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,775,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,668,000 after acquiring an additional 45,692 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,953,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,311,000.

NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $98.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.92. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $77.84 and a one year high of $122.48.

