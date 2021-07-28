Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 58.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,546 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 61,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 238,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,024.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 80,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,238,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,400 shares of company stock worth $57,960. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $17.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $304.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

