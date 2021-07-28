Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 31.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 63.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

LBC stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13. Luther Burbank Co. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $12.58.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Research analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Luther Burbank news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.