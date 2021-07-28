Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 9,559 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 227.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 63.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

In other GreenPower Motor news, CEO Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,078,359.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

GP opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.44, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.53. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.62.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 65.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.