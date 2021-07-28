Credit Acceptance (CACC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post earnings of $10.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post $43 EPS for the current fiscal year and $51 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $475.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.20. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $539.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $441.77. The company has a current ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

In related news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total transaction of $9,790,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,208,280. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

